Mobile, Ala. (WKRG) – The week ahead remains unsettled thanks to an area of disturbed weather in the Gulf of Mexico.

The National Hurricane Center is monitoring a broad area of disturbed weather in the northern Gulf of Mexico. Some gradual development of this system is possible if the low can remain offshore as is meanders near the Northern Gulf Coast.

Regardless of development, moisture levels will remain quite high across the region. This will lead to a high chance of scattered showers and storms. Some parts of the Gulf Coast, especially along the immediate coast, could pick up 6-12” of rain through the end of the week and the weekend.