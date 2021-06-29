Tropics heating up with multiple disturbances moving west through the Atlantic

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – We are tracking two disturbances in the Atlantic Basin. Invest 95 located about 300 miles east of the Lesser Antilles continue to move west. The storm has a MEDIUM chance for tropical development. The system will continue to move through the Northern Caribbean possibly interacting with the islands of the Greater Antilles.

Invest 97 is about 1600 miles east of the Antilles. This system has a LOW chance for tropical development, but it is expected to trend towards forming through the next week. Long-range forecast for this system takes it through the Caribbean. We will have to watch this one over the next week.

