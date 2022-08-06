MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – After an exceptionally quiet period in the Atlantic Basin marked by plumes of Saharan dust and high wind shear, things are changing with the emergence of a new tropical wave.

The National Hurricane Center (NHC) is now monitoring an organized tropical wave sitting over western Africa. This feature will move into the eastern Atlantic this weekend and move west past the Cabo Verde Islands Monday.

The environment will be conducive for this wave to organize over the next five to seven days. Regardless of organization, the system will continue on a westward track approaching the Lesser Antilles by next Sunday.

BOTTOM LINE…This is of no imminent concern for the Gulf Coast. We will continue to monitor this disturbance over the next week. If it does develop into a tropical storm, it will be given the name Danielle.