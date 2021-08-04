Tropics coming to life as we move through the first week of August

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – The Atlantic Hurricane Season typically ramps up as we enter August before hitting its climatological peak in September. Right on cue, the National Hurricane Center is monitoring several systems.

A weak tropical wave located in the Central Atlantic continues to move west-northwest. Conditions will remain unfavorable for tropical development over the next few days as it approaches the Leeward and Windward Islands. The environment may become more favorable by the weekend. Right now, the system has a low chance of tropical development within five days.

Another, more vigorous wave will roll off the west coast of Africa Thursday. This system is more likely to develop over the next two to five days. The disturbance will head in a westward direction through the weekend.





At this time, neither system poses a threat to the Gulf Coast. We have plenty of time to watch these disturbances. If a named storm were to form, it would be given the name Fred.