Mobile, Ala. (WKRG) – The National Hurricane Center is tracking a tropical wave coming off the coast of Africa.

Currently, this has a 0% chance of development in the next two days and a 20% in the next seven days. We could see some gradual development moving into next week as this moves over the central Atlantic.

This is nothing to worry about for our area at this time, but is something we will keep an eye on. We will continue to keep you updated!