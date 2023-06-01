MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Today is the first day of the 2023 Atlantic Hurricane Season, and the WKRG First Alert Storm Team is monitoring one disturbed area in the Gulf of Mexico.

The area of low pressure in the northeastern Gulf of Mexico, Invest 91L, now has a 50 percent chance of development over the next couple of days. It is expected to briefly form into a tropical depression or weak tropical storm, and then it will quickly weaken into the weekend.

Besides scattered showers and storms mainly along the coastline, no major impacts are expected for the News 5 area. Rip current risk does remain elevated through Friday along our beaches. This system will mainly bring heavy rainfall to the Florida peninsula.

The First Alert Storm Team will continue to monitor this disturbance and provide updates. You can always find the latest throughout the 2023 Atlantic hurricane season on our Tracking the Tropics page.