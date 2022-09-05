MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – The Atlantic Basin remains active with multiple tropical entities.

Hurricane Danielle continues to spiral away in the North Atlantic. The storm will continue moving northeast and poses no threat to the U.S. Danielle is expected to lose its tropical characteristics by the end of the week.

Tropical Storm Earl continues to slowly move north over the West-Central Atlantic. Although it is undergoing wind shear now, conditions are expected to become favorable for strengthening. Early is forecast to become a hurricane by mid-week and could reach major hurricane status by the end of the week. This system will continue moving north staying away from the U.S.

Another tropical wave emerging off Africa could become a tropical system late this week. Models show this system staying in the open Atlantic.