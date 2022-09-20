MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – As of 10 Tuesday morning, a tropical system that started to develop just off the coast of South America Monday afternoon continues to strengthen and become more organized. As of Tuesday morning, this system has a 40% chance of development of the next 2 days and a 70% chance of development over the next 5 days.

Gradual development is forecast during the next several days as the system approaches the Windward Islands right along the Caribbean Sea. A tropical depression could possibly develop by the latter half of the work week. It is still too early to determine a designated path, but it is something to track and stay up to date on over the next couple of days.

This system does not pose an immediate threat to the Gulf Coast, but the WKRG First Alert Storm Team will continue to track its development. We are also tracking Hurricane Fiona’s path, the first major hurricane of the season.