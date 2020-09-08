Tropical Storms Paulette and Rene moving westward through the East Atlantic

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – The National Hurricane Center is issuing advisories on Tropical Storm Paulette and Tropical Storm Rene.

Paulette, the sixteenth named storm of the 2020, hurricane season, continue to inch west-northwestward through the Central Atlantic. The storm will continue this motion over the next few days. It is expected to intensify, but the long-term outlook shows the storm weakening thanks to increased wind shear.

Tropical Storm Rene becomes the seventeenth named storm of the 2020 Atlantic Season. This is the earlier “R”-Storm on record. Rene, currently sitting over the Cabo Verde Islands, is likely to intensify. The forecast calls for the storm to become a hurricane by Thursday with a turn to the northwest.

Neither Paulette nor Rene will have any impact to the U.S.