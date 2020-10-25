Tropical Storm Zeta track shifts slightly west

Mobile, Ala. (WKRG) – Tropical Storm Zeta has formed in the Caribbean with sustained winds at 60 mph and is currently moving to the north-northwest at 2 mph. Further strengthening is possible as the system slides north over Yucatan Peninsula over the next 24 hours.





The current NHC forecast has Zeta strengthening into a category 1 hurricane Monday and maintaining that status over the warm waters of the southern Gulf of Mexico. Due to some wind shear and cooler Gulf waters, NHC has Zeta weakening to below hurricane status as it approaches the northern Gulf Coast. Right now, it is forecast to make landfall as a low-end category one hurricane or a strong tropical storm sometime Wednesday.

Zeta is expected to enter the Gulf of Mexico by Monday into Tuesday. A ridge of high pressure over Florida is currently building to the west which is steering Zeta to the northwest currently. Tuesday into Wednesday we will start to see a low pressure system/cold front move in from the west. This will eventually turn Zeta to the north and northeast. The uncertainty comes in with how quickly this cold front moves into our region and how soon that turn happens.

At this point, our neighborhood is in the cone of uncertainty, but changes are expected in the forecast as Zeta develops. Gulf Coast residents should keep an eye on it and expect at the very minimum higher rain chances, a high risk for rip currents and gusty winds by the middle of next week.