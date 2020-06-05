Tropical Storm Warnings in Effect as Cristobal Moves North

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Tropical Storm Warnings are now in effect for all coastal portions of the News 5 viewing area. We now have a Flash Flood Warning for Mobile and Baldwin Counties in AL and for Jackson, George, and Greene Counties in Mississippi.

Cristobal has now emerged from the Yucatan Peninsula. As of 4 pm CT, winds are sustained at 40 mph and the storm is moving north at 13 mph. This general movement will continue through Saturday and Sunday with a landfall on the Louisiana Gulf Coast likely Sunday afternoon.

The first effects from Tropical Storm Cristobal will be felt late Saturday. Seas will begin building to around 6-9 feet. Clouds will increase through the day with spotty showers and storms developing in the afternoon. Highs will reach the middle 80s. Clouds wand winds will begin to increase Saturday night a Cristobal closes in on the Louisiana Coast.

By sunrise Sunday, out bands from the tropical storm will begin moving ashore. Tropical storm force wind gusts are likely during the day Sunday for coastal areas of Alabama and Mississippi. Gusts exceeding 30 mph will also be possible for Northwest Florida beaches. This will enhance high tides Sunday leading to some coastal flooding. Tides will run 1-3 feet above normal. Most of the high tides will fall from 10am to 2pm. Isolated tornadoes will be possible with the rain bands. Heavy tropical downpours will lead to rainfall totals around 3-6” for Mobile Bay and points closer to the coast. Inland locations will likely see lower rain amounts, around 1-3”.

Rain chances will stay elevated through the first half of next week. Temperatures will return back to seasonable levels.