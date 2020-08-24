Tropical storm updates from inside the St. Bernard Parish flood protection zone

ST. BERNARD PARISH – Residents in Louisiana’s low lying parishes, like Plaquemines and St. Bernard, are especially worried about the approaching weather systems.
Tropical Storms Marco and Laura are both on track to impact Southern Louisiana, beginning in just a few hours.
WGNO Reporter @jacobbradford1991 spent Sunday in St. Bernard Parish, near the Delacroix flood gate. Highway 46 is currently lined with boats, trailers, and RV’s, as residents move their most precious belongings in the flood protection zone, in hopes of avoiding flood waters from the incoming storms.
