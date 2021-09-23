Tropical Storm Sam forms in the Atlantic, forecast to become a major hurricane

Mobile, Ala. (WKRG) – As of 10 AM Thursday, Tropical Depression 18 has strengthened into Tropical Storm Sam in the Atlantic. Winds are at 50 mph and the system is moving to the west at 16 mph.

The forecast calls for Sam to become a hurricane Friday evening and a major hurricane by later this weekend. Most early models keep this in the Atlantic, but the long term track is uncertain at this point. We will keep you updated.

“It is noteworthy that this is the 2nd earliest formation of the 18th named storm in the Atlantic basin, moving ahead of the 2005 hurricane season, and only trailing last year,” says the National Hurricane Center. 



		

					

	


	
	


			
