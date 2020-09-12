Tropical Storm Sally has formed, Expected to move toward the Northern Gulf Coast

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Tropical Storm Sally is the eighteenth named storm of the 2020 Atlantic Hurricane Season.

A west-northwest track will continue Saturday and into Sunday. The storm is expected to strengthen and reach hurricane status Monday. The exact position of the center is uncertain. A landfall is possible along the Northwest Florida, Alabama, Mississippi, or Louisiana coast. It’s proximity to our coast will greatly determine the impacts.

Rain chances will begin increasing Sunday night as deep moisture overspreads the region. Right now, 4-6″ of rain is possible through next Friday along the I-10 corridor. Amount around 1-3″ are expected farther inland. Tropical Storm force winds will be possible especially along the coast. Coastal flooding / storm surge will depend on the storm’s exact track.

It is important to stay updated through the weekend. The forecast track will continue to change with new updated from the National Hurricane Center.