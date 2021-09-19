Tropical Storm Rose forms in the Atlantic behind Tropical Storm Peter



Tropical Storm Rose

Mobile, Ala. (WKRG) – As of 4 PM Sunday afternoon, Tropical Depression 17 has now strengthened into Tropical Storm Rose in the eastern Atlantic with winds of 40 mph. It is moving to the NNW at 16 mph. Rose is expected to maintain tropical storm strength as it moves NNW further into the Atlantic. This is not a current threat to the United States.



Tropical Storm Peter

Tropical Depression 16 became Tropical Storm Peter Sunday morning. It is also expected to remain a tropical storm before curving north further into the Atlantic. The system currently has winds of 45 mph and is moving to the WNW at 17 mph. This is also currently not a threat to the United States.

We are also watching two other areas in the Atlantic Basin. One has a low chance for development while the other has a medium chance. Right now, these are not imminent threats, but we will continue to watch!