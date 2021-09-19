Tropical Storm Peter and Tropical Depression Seventeen forms in Atlantic

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Tropical Storm Peter forms in the western Atlantic. Peter has max winds of 40 mph as it moves just north of the Caribbean.





This storm is battling shear and is expected to maintain tropical storm strength as it will then be pushed off to the northeast by an upper level ridge. This will help keep Peter away from the United States.





Tropical Depression Seventeen forms off the coast of Africa and is expected to trail into the northern Central Atlantic and steer clear of land. No threat to the United States.