Mobile, Ala. (WKRG) – The fifteenth named storm of the 2021 Atlantic Hurricane Season has formed east of the Delmarva Peninsula and north of Bermuda.



Odette is a minimal tropical storm and poses no threat to the U.S. The storm will continue moving northeast through the weekend and into next week.

There are two over areas of interest in the Atlantic Basin. Both have a chance of becoming named tropical systems.