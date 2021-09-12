Tropical Storm Nicholas forms in the Gulf of Mexico, Heading towards Texas

Mobile Ala. (WKRG) – Tropical Storm Nicholas forms in the southwestern Gulf of Mexico with sustained winds of 40 mph. Nicholas is expected to make landfall between Corpus Christi and Beaumont in Texas as a tropical storm on Tuesday.







10 AM Nation Hurricane Center Advisory

Models have been consistent on keeping the storm in the western Gulf of Mexico. Tropical Storm Warnings have been issued for the coast of Texas from the mouth of the Rio Grande to Port Arnsas. Our stretch of the Gulf Coast will not see a direct impact but will see increased moisture and rain chances this week.







Tracking one area that has a medium chance of development over the next five days that is located off the coast of Florida. We will continue to watch that wave closely. Another wave is emerging off the coast of Africa that looks like it has a medium chance of development as it heads towards the central Atlantic.