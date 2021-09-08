Tropical Storm Mindy forms off the coast of the Florida Panhandle

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Tropical Storm Mindy forms just off the panhandle of Florida. Models are in agreeance with taking the storm to the panhandle of Florida. Tropical Storm Warnings are in effect from Mexico Beach to Steinhatchee River.





Not going to be a wind maker but will be a RAIN MAKER. Could cause flooding in low lying areas around where the storm makes landfall. Since this will pass to our south, the bulk of the main impacts, including flash flooding, isolated tornadoes, and gusty winds will stay east of our area, but we are expecting trailing showers throughout the afternoon mainly over in northwest Florida.

Northwest of I-65 will stay cloudy but for the most part miss out on the showers. Our impacts will be unchanged along the Alabama and northwest Florida coast. Expect trailing rain throughout the early evening then drying out quickly.