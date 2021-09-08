Tropical Storm Mindy comes ashore in the Florida Panhandle

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG)- Tropical Storm Mindy made landfall at 8:15 PM Wednesday at St. Vincent Island, FL with max winds of 45 mph. Mindy is bringing heavy rain, gusty conditions and rough surf to the panhandle of Florida.

A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect from Mexico Beach to Steinhatchee River in Florida. This is where tropical storm force winds greater than 39 mph are likely. Mindy wont be a huge wind maker as much as a rain maker. Anticipate heavy rain to the panhandle of Florida with a risk of flooding.

For the Alabama Coast and northwest Florida the conditions are unchanged. A few lingering showers throughout the evening with the bulk of the storm missing us to the south. The track takes Mindy across northern Florida and over to Georgia and on a weakening trend.

