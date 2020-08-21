Tropical Storm Laura trends southward, Uncertainty in the intensity forecast

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG)- We are tracking two tropical systems that are nearing the Gulf of Mexico. It is likely to have two tropical systems in the Gulf of Mexico next week. There is still high uncertainty in the intensity forecast.

Tropical Depression 13 formed into Tropical Storm Laura in the Caribbean earlier this morning. The new update has Laura at a more southward track impacting Puerto Rico and Cuba. The more Laura interacts with the islands then the less opportunity the storm has to intensify over warm waters. Once Laura emerges into the Gulf of Mexico it is still unknown how Laura will look.

Tropical Depression 14 is expected to intensify into tropical storm status before making impact on the eastern side of the Yucatan Peninsula. Then the storm is expected the emerge in the Gulf of Mexico and make landfall somewhere along the TX/LA coast. The timing of landfall for both storms are somewhere between Tuesday afternoon and Wednesday morning.