Tropical Storm Laura forms in the Atlantic, heading towards the Straits of Florida

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG)- Tropical Depression 13 forms into Tropical Storm Laura in the Caribbean. Laura is heading towards the Florida Straights and could impact the Gulf Coast next week.

High confidence it will inch its way towards the Straits of Florida by the end of this weekend. On Monday the uncertainty comes into play with a large cone.

It all depends on how strong the high pressure is on the East Coast of FL. The stronger it is the farther westward it will track. Overall, most models have this storm entering the Central Gulf of Mexico.

LATEST STORIES: