Marco makes landfall, Tropical Storm Laura expected to strengthen to category 2 hurricane before landfall

Mobile, Ala. (WKRG) – The tropics have been active with two system that we are tracking. Marco made landfall near the mouth of the Mississippi River at around 6:00 PM CT. Marco is bringing us rain this afternoon/evening, but will continue to move west. The high tropical moisture from Marco will stick around which will help those rain chances stick around this week.

Tropical Storm Laura’s structure and satellite presentation is improving this afternoon. Today there has been little change in its strength. There have been some strong wind gusts in its outer bands, but not near the center which has been what is keeping it from strengthening through today.

When Laura moves into the Gulf tonight, it will be entering an environment with high moisture, low wind shear, and warm waters which will all aid in strengthening through the first half of the week. Rapid strengthening is possible over the Gulf around midweek. Right now the National Hurricane Center has Laura making landfall as a category 2 hurricane overnight Wednesday in southwestern Louisiana, but the Texas and Louisiana coasts need to monitor this system closely. After landfall, Laura is expected to re-curve towards the eastern U.S. by the weekend.