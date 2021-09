MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG)- Tropical Storm Larry forms in the eastern Atlantic. Larry is currently just off the coast of Africa and has sustained winds of 45 mph wind gusts up to 60 mph.





Larry CURRENTLY poses NO THREAT to the United States as it tracks west at 20 mph towards the central Atlantic. This storm is expected to intensify into a cat 3 hurricane by this weekend. We will keep our eyes close on Larry.