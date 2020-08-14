Tropical Storm Kyle has formed off the Mid-Atlantic Coast, Josephine continues to struggle

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Tropcial Storm Kyle has become the eleventh named storm of the 2020 Atlantic Season.

Tropical Storm Kyle is located about 230 miles southeast of New York City. The storm is expected to continue moving east northeast over the next few days. By Monday, the storm is expected to become an extra-tropical cyclone and move into the North Atlantic.





Tropical Storm Josephine continues to struggle to hold together east of the Lesser Antilles. Josephine will likely remain a minimal tropical storm as it moves north east through the weekend. The storm is expected to dissipate early next week thanks to strong wind shear.

Josephine and Kyle will have no impacts for the Gulf Coast.