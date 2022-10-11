Mobile, ALA. (WKRG) – The eleventh named storm of the 2022 Atlantic hurricane season has formed in the Gulf of Mexico.

Tropical Storm Karl, formally Invest93L, is swirling away in the Bay of Campeche in the Southern Gulf of Mexico. An Air Force Hurricane Hunter aircraft investigating the disturbance Tuesday afternoon found a well-defined low-level center and winds strong enough to justify an upgrade to tropical storm status.

Karl is expected to be a big rainmaker for Mexico. Life will be short-lived for the tropical storm. Wind shear is expected to increase over the Southern Gulf of Mexico Thursday and Friday. This will act to tear the system apart.

Karl will not be a threat to the Northern Gulf Coast. Remember…hurricane season continue through November 30th. The First Alert Storm Team will continue to keep you updated on the tropics.