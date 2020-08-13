Tropical Storm Josephine Forms in the Central Atlantic

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Tropical Depression Eleven has strengthened and has now become Tropical Storm Josephine. This makes it the 10th named storm of the season. Also, Josephine breaks the record of becoming the earliest “J” named storm on record. The previous record was Jose that formed August 22, 2005.

The storm will continue on a west-northwest track in the next couple of days. By Saturday it will be just north of the Lesser Antilles. From there it will begin turning more northerly.

By Sunday, the atmosphere will become quite hostile for tropical development. The long-range forecast calls for significant weakening into the early half of next week. By mid-week, the system could fade away.

The tropical system poses no threat to the Gulf Coast.