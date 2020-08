MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Josephine continues to hold its own in the Central Atlantic.

The tenth named storm of the 2020 Hurricane Season continues a west-northwest through the Central Atlantic. Tropical Storm Josephine is forecast to slowly strengthen over the next few days as it passes north of the Lesser Antilles. The storm will begin a northerly turn early next week and will likely weaken as the storm encounters some high wind shear.

Josephine poses no threat to the Gulf Coast.