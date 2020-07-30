Tropical Storm Isaias has formed south of Puerto Rico

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – The National Hurricane Center has determined that Potential Tropical Cyclone Nine has developed a closed center of circulation making it a tropical cyclone. Isaias is the ninth named storm of the 2020 Hurricane Season.

At 10 PM Wednesday, Tropical Storm Isaias was located about 180 miles south of Puerto Rico. The storm is moving quickly to the west and northwest at around 15 mph.

Maximum winds are sitting at 50 mph. The storm is expected to move over Hispanola where it will likely weaken slightly. It is expected to track trough the southern Bahamas before making a turn up the east coast of Florida.

At this time, it appears to be no threat to the Gulf Coast.