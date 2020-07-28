Tropical Storm Isaias Expected to Form Later Today

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – The National Hurricane Center continues to monitor Potential Tropical Cyclone Nine located east of the Lesser Antilles.

Hurricane Hunter crews flying through the disturbance have yet to find a closed center of circulation. Thunderstorm activity has increased with the system, but it is not yet a tropical depression or tropical storm. The circulation center is expected form later today and the disturbance will likely be named a tropical storm. It will be given the name Isaias (ees-ah-EE-ahs).

A west-northwest track will continue through the rest of the week. Until this system develops a center circulation, forecast models will be playing somewhat of a guessing game meaning there’s still a lot of uncertainty with the long-range track. Right now, it doesn’t pose a direct threat here. We will continue to keep a close eye on this and will keep you posted.

