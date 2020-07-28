Tropical Storm Isaias expected to form east of the Lesser Antilles

Tracking the Tropics

by:

Posted: / Updated:
More WFLA Tracking the Tropics

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – The National Hurricane Center continues to montitor Potential Tropical Cyclone Nine located east of the Lesser Antilles.

Hurricane Hunter crews flying through the disturbance have yet to find a closed center of circulation. Thunderstorm activity has increased with the system, but it is not yet a tropical depression or tropical storm. The circulation center is expected to consolidate tonight and the disturbance will likely be named a tropical storm. It will be given the name Isaias (ees-ah-EE-ahs).

The system will continue on a west-northwest track through the end of the week. The long-range forecast remains highly uncertain, but a track towards the Florida Peninsula seems the most likely scenario at this point.

We will continue to track the cyclone as it moves closer to the mainland United States.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Trending Stories