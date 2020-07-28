Tropical Storm Isaias expected to form east of the Lesser Antilles

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – The National Hurricane Center continues to montitor Potential Tropical Cyclone Nine located east of the Lesser Antilles.

Hurricane Hunter crews flying through the disturbance have yet to find a closed center of circulation. Thunderstorm activity has increased with the system, but it is not yet a tropical depression or tropical storm. The circulation center is expected to consolidate tonight and the disturbance will likely be named a tropical storm. It will be given the name Isaias (ees-ah-EE-ahs).

The system will continue on a west-northwest track through the end of the week. The long-range forecast remains highly uncertain, but a track towards the Florida Peninsula seems the most likely scenario at this point.

We will continue to track the cyclone as it moves closer to the mainland United States.