Tropical Storm Isaias Emerging North of Hispaniola, Expected to Become a Hurricane

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Tropical Storm Isaias continues to move northwest after passing directly over the island of Hispaniola.

The tropical storm continues moving north west at a brisk pace of 20 mph. Passing over the Haiti and the Dominican Republic has resulted in some minor weakening. Now that the storm is back over warm waters, some re-intensification is expected as the storm moves through the Turks and Caicos and the southern Bahamas. Isaias is now forecast to become a hurricane late Friday.

Isaias is expected to approach South Florida Saturday afternoon and a landfall is possible. The storm will take a more northerly track as it gets swept up by and upper-level trough. By Sunday, the storm should begin turning to the northwest.

Isaias will likely stay far enough east to have little to no impact on our part of the Gulf Coast.