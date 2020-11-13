Tropical Storm Iota Forms in the Caribbean, Forecast to Become a Hurricane

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – The record-breaking 2020 Atlantic Hurricane Season continues with the National Hurricane Center issuing advisories on Tropical Storm Iota.







Iota is the 30th named storm of the 2020 season. This is the farthest we have ever gone through the Greek Alphabet. The storm will continue on a westward track though the weekend and early next week. Iota will likely become a hurricane, and possibly a major hurricane before making landfall in Central America. This is an area that continue to recover for Hurricane Eta.

After making landfall, the storm will fall apart over the mountainous terrain of Nicaragua and Honduras. Iota poses no threat to the U.S.