MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – As the peak of the Atlantic hurricane season (September 10th) draws closer and closer, the tropics remain very active with one named storm, a tropical depression, and two other areas of interest.

TRACKING TROPICAL STORM IDALIA

Tropical Depression Ten has strengthened into Tropical Storm Idalia as of 10 am Sunday. It is moving to the east at 2 mph and has max winds of 40 mph. It is forecast to move very little over the next day or so. It is then expected to move to the north and strengthen as it makes its way over very warm sea-surface temperatures in the Gulf. Current trends bring this into the eastern Gulf of Mexico as a category one hurricane by late Tuesday or early Wednesday. The current cone includes areas from Panama City, FL to Tampa, FL. There is still some uncertainty in the long term track. Remember, the cone represents where the CENTER of the storm could pass…Impacts can/will be felt outside of the cone. For our area currently, we are expecting a high risk for rip currents, rough surf and possible breezy conditions moving into midweek. As far as other possible local impacts, we will keep an eye on the track and will keep you updated.

TRACKING FRANKLIN

Hurricane Franklin continues its trek through the Atlantic. It became the second hurricane of the season Saturday morning and strengthened into a category 2 hurricane Sunday. Franklin is expected to continue intensifying over the next few days, and it could become a major hurricane (or even category 4). It then is expected to weaken as it moves northeast into the north Atlantic. It is not a threat to the Gulf Coast or United States.

ATLANTIC DISTURBANCES

The area that was Invest 92 has now fizzled. It now has a near 0% chance for any tropical development.

A new tropical wave is expected to move off the coast of Africa over the next several days, and it has a low chance of development.