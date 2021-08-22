Tropical Storm Henri makes landfall along the coast of Rhode Island

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG)- Tropical Storm Henri made landfall at 11:15 AM along the coast of Rhode Island near Westerly. Henri downgraded into a a tropical storm with max winds of 60 mph right before landfall.

Dangerous storm surge, strong gusty winds and flooding rainfall are possible across the northeastern United States and Henri continues to move inland. Flash Flooding is a threat with the heavy rainfall occuring.

A Storm Surge Warning is in effect for…

* South shore of Long Island from Mastic Beach to Montauk Point New

York

* North shore of Long Island from Montauk Point to Flushing New York

* Flushing New York to Chatham Massachusetts

* Nantucket, Martha’s Vineyard, and Block Island

A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for…

* East Rockaway Inlet New York to Chatham Massachusetts, including

Long Island

* Block Island, Nantucket and Martha’s Vineyard