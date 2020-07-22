Tropical Storm Gonzalo moving west, Another system taking shape in the Gulf of Mexico

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Tropical Storm Gonzalo continues to organize and gain strength in the central Atlantic.

This is the seventh named storm of the 2020 Atlantic Hurricane Season is packing sustained winds of 50 mph. Gonzalo is moving west-northwest around 10 mph. This general movement will continue over the next 3-5 days. Gradual strengthening is expected through Friday. Gonzalo is expected to become the first hurricane of the season. The tropical storm will move into an unfavorable environment as it enters the Caribbean this weekend. Some weakening is expected after Friday as it moves into a rougher environment.





An Air Force Hurricane Hunter Aircraft is scheduled to investigate a tropical disturbance in the Gulf of Mexico. This system has a high chance of developing into a tropical cyclone within the next two days. Forecast models take this system west-northwest towards the Texas or western Louisiana Gulf Coast by the end of the week.