Tropical Storm Gonzalo has formed in the Central Atlantic

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – The National Hurricane Center is now issuing advisories on Tropical Storm Gonzalo. This is the seventh named storm of the 2020 Atlantic Hurricane Season. Gonzalo is the earliest 7th named storm on record. This breaks the old record set by Gert that formed July 24th in 2005.

The storm is packing sustained winds of 45 mph. Gonzalo is moving west-northwest around 10 mph. This general movement will continue over the next 3-5 days. Gradual strengthening is expected through Friday. The tropical storm will move into an unfavorable environment as it enters the Caribbean this weekend. Some weakening is expected after Friday as it moves into a rougher environment.

It is too early to determine if Gonzalo will have any impacts on the U.S. The First Alert Storm Team will continue to track this system.