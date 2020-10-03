Tropical Storm Gamma strengthens, no threat to the United States

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG)- Tropical Storm Gamma has formed last night in the Western Caribbean. Convection is better organized as this system moves towards Mexico. This system poses no current threat to the United States.

Visible satellite images show showers associated with a low pressure system over the Caribbean sea. Tropical Storm Gamma is moving northwest at 9 mph with max winds of 50 mph. Further development is expected as sea surface temperatures remain high with low wind shear (tropical storm).

Over the next two days this system is expected to move towards the Yucatan Peninsula. The steering force after that is uncertain with a spread of the models, but the current track shows it turning west early next week towards Mexico as a weak high pressure builds in the northern Gulf of Mexico. We will continue to watch this system closely.