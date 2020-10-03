Tropical Storm Gamma moves over the Yucatan Peninsula, watching other areas in the tropics

Mobile, Ala. (WKRG) – As of 11:45 am on Saturday, Tropical Storm Gamma made landfall near Tulum, Mexico with maximum winds of 70 mph (very close to hurricane strength). This system does not pose a current threat to the United States.

Gamma is currently moving to the NW at around 8 mph and has maximum winds of 60 mph and a minimum central pressure of 990 mb. Gamma could gain some strength, but due to dry air and interaction of a low pressure center to the east of the storm.

The steering force after that is uncertain with a spread of the models, but the current track shows it turning west early next week towards Mexico as a weak high pressure builds in the northern Gulf of Mexico. We will continue to watch this system closely.

Elsewhere in the tropics, we are watching a few areas. One located over the Central Caribbean Sea and has a high chance for development within 5 days. A tropical depression could form next week as the system moves W and WNW. The second and third areas are located in the central Atlantic and both have low chances for development within 2 and 5 days.

None of these areas are imminent threats to the Gulf Coast, but we will keep you updated!

