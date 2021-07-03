Tropical Storm Elsa’s Path: Latest Update

Mobile, Ala. (WKRG) – We continue to monitor Elsa, which weakened back into a tropical storm with maximum winds of 70 mph. Elsa slightly weakened overnight as it is fighting upper level shear that is pushing the convection (thunderstorms) to the northeast of the center of the storm.

Elsa continues to have a very fast-forward speed but is forecast to slow down as it approaches Cuba. It’s expected path will lead it to the Greater Antilles, which are the islands of Cuba, Hispaniola, and Jamaica this weekend.





So where will Elsa go? Right now, the forecast track shows Elsa approaching Cuba Sunday into Monday. This land interaction will likely keep the storm on the weaker side. Early next week, we expect a turn to the north in the general direction of the Florida Straits or the Southeastern Gulf of Mexico. Elsa could trend towards a landfall on the Peninsula of Florida or track in the eastern Gulf of Mexico with a landfall in the western panhandle of Florida Tuesday into Wednesday. As of now we are not in the path of Elsa, so it is not an imminent threat to our stretch of the Gulf Coast. Also, your holiday weekend looks free of tropical mischief regardless including our beach locations of Orange Beach, Gulf Shores, Pensacola, Fort Walton Beach and Destin along and south of I-10. We will still see summertime storms, but Elsa will stay out of the Gulf through at least Sunday into Monday. Be sure to check back in early next week if you are traveling to Florida or other neighboring states.

We have already seen the rip current risk increase, and that trend will likely continue through next week. The Gulf typically gets rough anytime there is a system in the Gulf, no matter the ultimate path.

We are still far out, so we will continue to see changes. We will continue to monitor the progress of Elsa through the weekend and into early next week.