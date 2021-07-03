Tropical Storm Elsa Path: Latest Update

Mobile, Ala. (WKRG) – We continue to monitor Elsa, which weakened back into a tropical storm with maximum winds of 60 mph. Elsa is going through a period of reformation where the convection is starting to wrap around the core of the storm and looking better organized. Elsa is about to be impacted by mountainous terrain over Cuba which will help limit strengthening.





Elsa has slowed down slightly and is expected to near the Florida Straits early Monday evening. It depends how Elsa will look after being impacted by Cuba as to where Elsa will trend and the strength with the storm. As of now it appears Elsa will maintain tropical storm strength as it nears the Florida Keys where there is a Tropical Storm Watch in effect.

Elsa could trend towards a landfall on the Peninsula of Florida or track in the eastern Gulf of Mexico with a landfall in the western panhandle of Florida Tuesday into Wednesday. As of now we are not in the path of Elsa, so it is not an imminent threat to our stretch of the Gulf Coast. Also, your holiday weekend looks free of tropical mischief regardless including our beach locations of Orange Beach, Gulf Shores, Pensacola, Fort Walton Beach and Destin along and south of I-10. We will still see summertime storms, but Elsa will stay out of the Gulf through at least Sunday into Monday. Be sure to check back in early next week if you are traveling to Florida or other neighboring states.

We have already seen the rip current risk increase, and that trend will likely continue through next week. The Gulf typically gets rough anytime there is a system in the Gulf, no matter the ultimate path.

We are still far out, so we will continue to see changes. We will continue to monitor the progress of Elsa through the weekend and into early next week.