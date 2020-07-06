Tropical Storm Edouard forms in the Atlantic, ‘NO IMPACT’ to the U.S.

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG)- Tropical Storm Edouard has formed in the Atlantic and is moving northeast away from the United States.

Its max winds is at 40 mph and is moving NE quickly at 35 mph. It is expected to further intensify over the next 24 hours. This system has NO IMPACT to the United States.

