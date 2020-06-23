Tropical Storm Dolly forms in the Atlantic, no threat to United States
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG)- Tropical Storm Dolly forms in the North Atlantic. Recent satellite showed that Subtropical Depression Four has strengthened with maximum sustained winds at 45 mph.
The core of the storm has gained a more symmetrical appearance. Dolly poses NO THREAT to the United States.
LATEST STORIES:
- WEATHER AWARE: Tracking strong thunderstorms moving across the Gulf Coast
- BIKER DAD: Harley dealership owner under fire for Black Lives Matter comments, says he was hacked
- Police tow away truck at scene on Dunlap Circle in Prichard
- Here are the states & counties with the worst speeding problem
- Florida neighborhood clean up produces tons of debris