Tropical Storm Dolly forms in the Atlantic, no threat to United States

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG)- Tropical Storm Dolly forms in the North Atlantic. Recent satellite showed that Subtropical Depression Four has strengthened with maximum sustained winds at 45 mph.

The core of the storm has gained a more symmetrical appearance. Dolly poses NO THREAT to the United States.

