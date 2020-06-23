Tropical Storm Dolly forms in the Atlantic, no threat to United States

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) -- Subtropical Depression Four has formed in the Atlantic. This is an area off the east coast that the NHC has been watching for the past couple of days. It has developed enough structure to be classified as a subtropical depression. Peak winds are at 35 mph with a central pressure of 1009 mb. It is moving east (away from the United States) at 9 mph.

There is a chance that Subtropical Depression Four could strengthen into a subtropical storm in the next 12 to 18 hours as it moves over the warm waters of the Gulf Stream. After that, this cyclone will move over cold waters and is expected to be absorbed by a larger extra-tropical low pressure system or dissipate by the end of the week.