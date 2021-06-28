Tropical Storm Danny forms off the South Carolina Coast

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Tropical Depression Four has been upgraded to Tropical Storm Danny. It is the fourth named storm of the 2021 Atlantic Hurricane Season.

An Air Force Reserve Hurricane hunter Aircraft investigating the system Monday afternoon concluded that the depression now has winds high enough to classify it as a tropical storm. The storm is about 40 miles southeast of Charleston, South Carolina.

Danny will make landfall tonight in the Palmetto State bringing heavy rain, some gusty winds, and minor coastal flooding. What is left of Danny will spread rain into North Geargia and the Blue Ridge Mountains of North Carolina.

Danny will have no impact on the Gulf Coast.