Tropical Storm Cristobal to affect the Gulf Coast tomorrow

Mobile, Ala. (WKRG) – This evening we are seeing pop up showers and thunderstorms associated with an outer band of Tropical Storm Cristobal. This along with wind from 20-25 mph will continue through the evening. We will get a break in the rain overnight but will return early tomorrow morning.

Right now, the track has changed very little and is still showing landfall Sunday evening on the Louisiana Coast. Tropical Storm Cristobal is expected to gradually strengthen as it moves north to around 60 mph.

There is a tropical storm warning in effect for Jackson and George County (MS), Mobile and southern Baldwin counties (AL) and the coasts of our NW FL counties. This means that tropical storm conditions are expected within the next 36 hours (winds over 39 mph). There is also a flash flood watch in effect for all of our MS counties, Washington, Mobile and Baldwin counties in AL and all of our NW FL counties on Sunday morning. Our coastal communities are also under a coastal flood advisory from 1 pm today until 7 am Monday. This means there could be minor flooding in parks, parking lots and roadways. As far as storm surge, we are expecting 8-11 foot waves, rip currents and coastal flooding of 1-3 feet, especially during high tides.

The Storm Prediction Center has also outlined the SW part of our area in a marginal risk for severe weather (level 1 of 5) with Jackson, George and extreme southern Mobile County being under a slight risk (level 2 of 5)for severe weather tomorrow. This means that spin up tornadoes are possible in the rain bands that come on shore. Rainfall amounts are around 3-6 inches with almost a foot possible for coastal AL and MS.