Tropical Storm Cristobal pushes north, flooding still main concern

Mobile, Ala. (WKRG) – As of 5 pm CT, Tropical Storm Cristobal made landfall between Grand Isle and the mouth of the Mississippi River in SE Louisiana.

Rain bands will continue to move through our area tonight and into tomorrow with flooding being our main concern. There is still a Flash Flood Watch in effect for most of the News 5 area. Southern Mobile County is also under a Flash Flood Warning until 3:15 AM with Metro Mobile being under a Flash Flood Warning until midnight. Lastly, southern Baldwin and the coasts of our NW FL counties are under a Flash Flood Warning until 1:30 AM. NWS Mobile has issued a Coastal Flood Warning in effect until 7 PM Monday for central Mobile and central Baldwin counties. There is also a high surf warning in effect until 7:00 PM Monday. 9-12 foot waves are expected through tomorrow.

There is a tropical storm warning in effect for Jackson and George County (MS), Mobile and southern Baldwin counties (AL), and coastal areas along the northwest Florida coast. This will persist until the tropical storm force winds die down (likely not until tomorrow). A brief spin up tornado cannot be ruled out overnight. 2 to 6 inches have already fallen today, and those numbers will continue to climb through the night and into tomorrow.

Tomorrow we expect to continue to see higher than normal tides, rough surf, breezy conditions and scattered showers.