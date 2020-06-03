Tropical Storm Cristobal Meandering Near Bay of Campeche

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – The National Hurricane Center continues to monitor Tropical Storm Cristobal in the Southern Gulf of Mexico.

Cristobal made landfall this morning in Mexico along the shores of the Bay of Campeche. Cristobal will continue to meander for the next day or so.

The interaction with land is expected to weaken the system to a depression. By Friday, Cristobal will move north back over the warm Gulf waters. The storm will likely strengthen through Friday and Saturday.

By Sunday, the storm will approach the Gulf Coast. Although the exact track is still uncertain, most forecast models are leaning toward Louisiana for a possible landfall. For the Alabama, Mississippi. and Florida Gulf Coast, we can expect higher rain chances by Sunday and into Monday. The exact extent of coastal flooding will be worked out over the next few days. Also, the risk for rip currents will be high.

