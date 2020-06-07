Tropical Storm Cristobal makes landfall along Gulf Coast

Mobile, Ala. (WKRG) – Tropical Storm Cristobal has made landfall in SE LA as of 5 pm between the mouth of the Mississippi River and Grand Isle. We’re continuing to see rain bands move ashore. That will continue this evening and overnight.

A flash flood warning is in effect for Jackson County MS 7:30 PM.

There is a tropical storm warning in effect for Jackson and George County (MS), Mobile and southern Baldwin counties (AL), and coastal areas along the northwest Florida coast. A tropical storm warning means tropical storm conditions are likely today. Winds within the warning could reach to over 40 mph and gusts could reach over 50 mph. Stronger winds are more likely the farther west you are.

The tornado watch has expired as of 5 pm. Isolated spin up tornadoes are still possible this evening.

There is also a flash flood watch in effect for all of our MS counties, Washington, Mobile and Baldwin counties in AL and all of our NW FL counties through Monday evening. Our coastal communities are also under a coastal flood advisory until 7 PM Monday. Inundation could reach to 1-3 ft. above normally dry ground, mainly at times of high tide. High tide both today and tomorrow for most spots will be mid-morning to around midday. There is a very high risk for rip currents at our beaches that will persist into early next week and waves today could reach to above 10 ft.

The Storm Prediction Center has also outlined the SW part of our area in a marginal risk for severe weather (level 1 of 5) with Jackson, George, and extreme southern Mobile County being under a slight risk (level 2 of 5) for severe weather tomorrow. This means that spin-up tornadoes are possible in the rain bands that come onshore. Rainfall amounts are around 3-6 inches with almost a foot possible for extreme southwest AL and southeast MS. Rainfall totals will be highly dependent on how rain bands set up. Some spots could receive over the totals discussed while some could receive less.