Tropical Storm Cristobal continues to move slowly over the Bay of Campeche

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – The National Hurricane Center contnues to monitor Tropical Storm Cristobal in the Southern Gulf of Mexico.

As of 10 PM Tuesday night, Cristobal continue to meander over the Bay of Campeche about 860 miles southwest of Mobile, Al. The system will contnue to slowly hover on the Central American coast. Maximum winds are hovering near 50 mph.

The interaction with land is expected to weaken the system to a depression. By Friday, Cristobal will move north back over the warm Gulf waters. The storm will likely strengthen through Friday and Saturday.

By Sunday, the storm will approach the Gulf Coast. Although the exact track is still uncertain, most forecast models are leaning toward Louisiana for a possible landfall. For the Alabama, Mississippi. and Florida Gulf Coast, we can expect higher rain chances by Sunday and into Monday. The exact extent of coastal flooding will be worked out over the next few days.