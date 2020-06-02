Tropical Storm Cristobal churning in the Bay of Campeche, Gulf Coast impacts possible this weekend

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Tropical Storm Cristobal continues to meander over the southern Gulf of Mexico.

As of 4 PM CT Wednesday, the storm was positioned at 19.1 N and 92.5 W about 845 miles south southeast of Mobile, AL. The winds remain at 40 mph. The storm continue to bring life-threatening rainfall over Central America and the Yucatan Peninsula.

The storm is expected to weaken into a depression by Thursday as it interacts with land. The storm will likely restrengthen as it moves north through the Gulf Friday and Saturday. The storm is expected to approach the Gulf Coast Sunday bringing deep tropical moisture over our region. Rain chances will likely increase by Saturday and Sunday. Increased wave activity is probable. The exact impacts in terms of wind and rain will come into better focus in the coming days.